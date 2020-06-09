People Talk: How govt, parents can tackle rape, sexual assault (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

“Parents should advise their female children on mode of dressing because provocative dressing often entices men to take advantage of them.

“The government should ensure that culprits are properly prosecuted and made to face stiffer punishments.” — Ipileayo Bolarinde, Student

“Parents should ensure that their children or wards dress decently. Sex education should also be thought at early age. Goverment should place a death sentence or life imprisonment for rapists.

“Also, a minimum of 20years imprisonment should be punishment for any woman who rapes a man.” —Awoyemi Olawale, Public Servant

“Government needs to increase our security network system and create a good data base for its citizens. These will go a long way in reducing the risk of insecurity.

“Parents should give their children proper orientation on sex education and ensure they always know how to pick good partners.” —Miracle Boniface, Activist

“Youth friendly services should be strengthened by the government and partnership with teenage oriented NGO in order to sensitise the youths.

“Parents should pay attention to their male children to avoid drug abuse. Also, joint advocacy for a drug-free community will go a long way in tackling the issue.” —Aminu Aderoju, Nurse

“War against rape should be the duty of all, be it parents, guardians or government. As a result, Nigeria Constitution should be amended to outline offences for rapists.

“Rape should be considered as an offence against humanity and rapists should not go unpunished.” —Semiu Adeboye, Parent

“To curb the menace, parents should train their children in the fear of God so that when they grow up, they will guide against sin while the government should carry out disciplinary action against rape suspects just as parents/guardians should monitor their children.” —Abayomi Idowu, Artisan

Vanguard News Nigeria.

