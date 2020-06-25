People Talk: Buhari’s warning to service chiefs on insecurity (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“I will like to ask Mr President how well he has equipped the service chiefs in terms of provision of arms, training and any other areas.

“Apart from this, he should tell Nigerians how fit the service chiefs are in terms of their health and financial capability to wage war against insurgency.” — Mrs Love Peace, Fashion Designer

“I am in support of the motion that says that anybody who is not effective in his area of responsibilities should be sacked. There is a high rate insecurity and unemployment in the country and people should not play with their jobs” —Mrs. Joy Mbam, Trader

“Penalty for nonperformance should attract sack so that people who could utilize the office effectively and be result driven are used to fill the vacuum.

“The nonperformance shows they have exhausted their expectations and have nothing to offer. ” — Rasidat Ajani, Public Servant

“If after years of service and they could not achieve the aims and objectives of defending their fatherland, then, they should not be spared except when they are not given the necessary tools to work with.

“In order words, necessary actions should be taken. They should be sacked.” — Gbemisola Balogun, Public Servant

“Before we talk about sack, enough provision should be made. If the service chiefs have necessary equipment to combat crime and they are not doing it, then they should be sacked.

“Otherwise, Almighty God will fight whosoever is hurting or implicating them unnecessarily.” —Osiyoye Adebowale, Retiree

“The way the executive arm of government is handling the security challenges in Nigeria needs to stop. It’s important Nigeria recalibrate her priorities.

“Are we still a country or not? To think these service chiefs are still been paid with tax payers money, those whome they have failed to protect is a mystery.” —-Jude Oseh, Youth Advocate

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: