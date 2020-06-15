People Talk: Assessment of democracy under Buhari’s administration (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja &Olayinka Latona

“The situation on ground makes me think that our democratic values have been lost. There is lack of power supply, bad roads, infrastructural decay especially in schools and other public places.

“Many Nigerians lack shelter, food and other good things of life. There is no improvement under Buhari’s administration.”

— Oluwakemsola Oladipupo, Trader

“Democracy is dwindling day by day in this country as it appears the rich get richer while the poor get poorer. Since the results of the 1993 June 12 elections were truncated,

“Nigerians will continued to sing the same song until the right thing is done. Buhari’s tenure has only compounded the already tensed situation.” — Felix Lokossou, Guard

“We are not yet operating democracy in Nigeria because we are like slaves in our country. How can we describe a situation where there is no security for citizens and there is no job for our graduates?

“This period of five years of President Buhari is not a good moment for democracy.” —Niyi Onifade, Presenter

“Major shortcomings of Buhari’s administration is fraught with bureaucracy emanating from dominance of favoritism influenced by the threatening imbalanced resource allocation and ethnic disillusionment in the process of recruitment and appointment thereby neglecting meritocracy and competence.” — Vickie Onyekuru, Social worker

“I strongly feel Nigeria is still one of the most corrupt nations in the world 20 years after independence, and I am sure most Nigerians will agree with me.

“Nigerians have been left disappointed by dishonest and corrupt rulers and politicians since the inception our democracy.”

— Salua Funmilayo, Filmmaker

“In Nigeria democracy is not being practiced because on several occasions, our rights to freedom and equality have been infringed upon.

“I have been unimpressed and I don’t think the administration of President Buhari has upheld democratic values adequately.” —Adeola Osunkoya, Mediaprenuer.

