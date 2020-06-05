Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis distributes food, others to less privileged

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of activities to mark his birthday anniversary, Dr. Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, on Thursday, distributed food items, toiletries, clothing and others items to orphanages and the less -privileged.

The cleric was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche, at the Glory Dome in a brief prayer to mark his birthday.

Recall that the ministry had distributed palliatives four times to its members and other people irrespective of religion during the total lockdown in the nation’s capital to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the people.

Speaking at the low-key ceremony, Dr. Enenche said the church was not unaware of the hardship in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, said the church would continue to reach out to people as the Lord empowers them.

“This is not a showoff, but a practical demonstration of what Jesus Christ said. He had instructed us to let our light shine before men that they might see our good work and glorify our father who is in heaven.

“We bless God for a day like this and we pray to see more of it in Jesus name.”

In her brief address, Dr. Mrs. Enenche said the outreach was the fifth time within the last two months.

She described Thursday’s outreach ministration as special because it coincides with the Dr. Enenche’s day.

“Like the senior pastor earlier said, this is not a showoff or to prove any point. It is part of our efforts to reach out to orphanages and the less-privileged as we have been doing.

“This is about the fifth time we will be doing this. Today is special because it is Daddy’s birthday. We pray God to continue to strengthen him. As his days are, so shall his strength be.

“We use him as a point of contact to anyone celebrating his birthday today that the Lord would bless and keep you. He would make his face to shine upon you.”

One of the Orphanages heads a Reverend Father and another a Catholic nun who accompanied some children from their orphanage homes were in appreciation of the love that cuts across classes, denominations and races.

Among the items donates were, bags of rice, clothing items, noodles, vegetable oil and beans, fish, yams and many other items.

