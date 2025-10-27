Becky Enenche marks 55th birthday with philanthropy

As part of activities marking her 55th birthday, Dr. Becky Enenche, wife of Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, extended love and support to more than 30 orphanage homes and over one thousand children from rural environments across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The day began with a visit to Destiny Christian Academy in The Lord’s Garden, where she celebrated with schoolchildren.

From there, she proceeded to the event centre within the premises, where thousands of children, orphans and widows gathered for a massive outreach that featured the distribution of food items, educational materials and other welfare packages.

Later in the day, Dr. Enenche led her team to Tudun Wada, High Tension area in Lugbe, for a medical outreach, further extending humanitarian services to residents of the community.

Speaking during the celebration at The Lord’s Garden, Dr. Enenche encouraged the children to remain focused on their studies, maintain good character, and keep faith in God’s plan for their lives.

“Study hard, obey your teachers, and keep your eyes on the prize,” she told the children, adding that the church and her family would continue to support their education and welfare.

Addressing journalists, Dr. Enenche said the outreach was inspired by her long-standing passion for evangelism and child education.

“We started evangelism a few years ago along Airport Road, and in the process, we discovered many children were not in school. That gave birth to about 20 Bible clubs in different villages,” she explained.

“From there, I began placing some of the children on scholarships — separate from the scholarship programmes run by the church or by my husband. Each term, my team brings the list of children, and we ensure their school fees are paid. The list keeps growing because the children keep increasing.”

She added that beyond education, the ministry also provides mentorship, welfare, and emotional support to underprivileged children to help them build confidence and hope for the future.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude to Dr. Enenche for her continued kindness and generosity.

Praise Adekunle, one of the beneficiaries, said: “I feel happy and thankful for the gift of life. She placed me on scholarship, and for that, I’m grateful. May God bless and protect her and grant her many more years.”

Another beneficiary, Peter Oche, shared: “Mommy has been paying my school fees since junior school. I’m now in SS1. My prayer is that God will give her more life, more wealth, and more knowledge.”

Also speaking, Dr. David Abu Ozigi, Head of Welfare Department at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, said the gesture reflects the ministry’s enduring commitment to showing God’s love to the less privileged.

“This is not unusual for our Mummy. It is a consistent act of obedience to God’s command to care for orphans and widows,” he noted.

“Over 30 orphanage homes were empowered today, scholarships were awarded, and widows received support. Our spiritual parents, Dr. Paul and Dr. Becky Enenche, continue to show that true religion is love in action.”

He added that such gestures help build confidence and self-worth among children, reminding them that “God is indeed the Father of the fatherless.”