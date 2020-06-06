One basic quality a leader should have

Kindly Share This Story:

By Muyiwa Adetiba

Last week was May 29; a day which for many years, was our Democracy Day. And if my arithmetic is correct, our 21st since 1999 when we started this second democratic experience after years of military rule. In a normal world, a man of twenty one is a formed adult, entitled to and ready for whatever life throws at him. In a democratic world however, a twenty one year old democracy is still at its infancy really.

There is a lot to grow. There is a lot to learn. But that is not to say one would not know an infant who is beginning to crawl from one who is sitting on his butt.

It would be too generous to say our democratic infant is beginning to crawl. Not if one looks at the three key arms of our democratic governance and how we have managed their relationship over the years – are their roles more defined now or is there a blurring of lines, a constant usurpation of power?

Not if one looks at the way we have conducted the elections over the years – were our votes as Nigerians respected more last year than they were twenty one years ago? Not if one looks at the calibre of those who have emerged ‘victorious at the polls’ over the years – are they more altruistic, more public spirited, than they were twenty one years ago?

Not if one looks at the state of the Nation – has the democratic journey shaped a more cohesive, more equitable country? In other words, our democratic baby should not just sit on his butt, or worse, on his back. Our democratic journey should begin to take positive steps – even if they are baby steps -forward.

Last week was President Buhari’s fifth May 29 as President. It was as low key as expected given the mood in the country and more importantly, the fact that a new Democracy Day has been announced. But it should not make us forget that General Buhari first became President five years ago on May 29 and he should, unless there is an amendment, relinquish the post on May 29, 2023.The yearly account of his stewardship should therefore be made on or before May 29.

My concern in this article is however not to appraise his stewardship or count the years left for his presidency. His aides would do a better job at that; they probably know the minutes and the seconds left. My thoughts are more general. They are centred on leadership. We have tried both military and civilian leadership in the country- President Buhari himself is a ‘poster child’ of our experience at khaki and agbada- and yet very little has changed in the quality of leadership in the country.

There is a level of impunity, of entitlement that is common to both. There is a propensity to exploit, if not loot the commonwealth that is common to both. There is a manipulation of the masses and an exploitation of the ethno/religious fault lines for selfish reasons that is common to both.

There is this indifference to growth, this refusal to address the long term interests of the country and people that is common to both. There is the desire to put personal interests ahead of national interests that is common to both. In short, there is a disconnection from the governed that is common to both. And it’s not peculiar to any age group either. We have had leadership of people in their thirties; we have had people in their seventies.

It’s also not peculiar to regions. We have tried leaders from all the regions. In any case, it is not peculiar to the Federal Government alone. We have seen how the State leaders manage their fiefdom. It is all the ‘same difference’ to quote a friend.

Nigeria has so much; in natural and human resources. Yet it is wallowing in poverty and set, unless there is a miracle, for a second serfdom in the hands of our creditors. You can’t but wonder in exasperation why we are so blessed and yet seem so cursed especially when you see how less endowed countries have turned their economies around for good. You think of the Asian Tigers and how they moved from poverty to prosperity. You think of Cuba and how it withstood the cruellest economic pressure ever mounted against a country. You think of Singapore which moved from being a Third World country to First World. You think of China which has become a super power almost before our eyes.

Coming nearer home, you think of Rwanda after the genocide and the transformation that is taking place there. Then you realise that what these leaders had among other attributes was their unparalleled passion to see their countries succeed.

It seems so simplistic, but the one thing a leader should have, whether of a country, or a business, or a community or even a household is a burning love for whatever institution and the people who make up that institution.

Jesus Christ the Great Leader used love as the central motif of his leadership. He demonstrated it when He donned a servant’s apparel to wash His disciples’ feet. I have been young, now I am old but I am yet to see people fail to respond to love. I believe the fortune of Nigeria will turn around for good when we have a set of leaders who genuinely love and care for this country and her interests above all else.

A leader who loves his country and its people will make negotiations and take decisions that will always be in the overall interest of that country. He will look for the best material for whatever job needs done irrespective of tribe or religion. He will not put square pegs in round holes because he knows the consequence.

He will exude love which will in turn energise the people to seek for the greater good of the country. His love, altruism and sense of justice will promote unity among the people and release the considerable energy of his people.

It seems odd but I believe there is a connection between what is happening to blacks in America and elsewhere with the poor governance in Nigeria. Nigeria is one fifth of the black race. A proud, prosperous Nigeria will be like a light on a hill for all black people to draw warmth and dignity from. Unfortunately, a poor, jaded Nigeria will offer the exact opposite. Nigeria can project pride and love to the black world. But first, it has to love itself. It has to do things that will make Nigerians to be proud of Nigeria. It’s going to be down to leadership.

Vanguard

