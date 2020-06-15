Oko Erin Bridge Accident: Kwara govt condoles victims’ families

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns against arbitrary refuse dump, blockage of waterways

By Demola Akinyemi

The Kwara State Government last night commiserated with the families of those who were feared dead or missing following the collapse of the embankment of Oko-Erin bridge in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, mourned the victims after inspecting the affected bridge in company of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Adisa Logun.

According to the press statement by his Chief press secretary, Mrs Modupe Joel, the Deputy governor described the accident as disheartening as any loss of life is tragic and traumatic.

He urged the people to desist from dumping refuse in drainages or building on waterways to prevent flooding or erosion of bridges.

The Deputy governor also sympathised with the affected families and urged the rescue team to double efforts to locate the missing persons.

Speaking earlier, Deputy director, Kwara State Fire Service, Mr Falade John, said the accident happened on Saturday evening when the embankment gave way and resulted in a Toyota Avensis car with five passengers on board falling off the bridge.

John said two people survived from the accident with bruises, while the service recovered a body on Coca Cola road. As at the time of this press release, two persons were still missing.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Motunrayo Adaran, assured Mr Alabi that the agency would spare no effort to find the missing *persons*.

The road has now been cordoned off for safety reasons, with residents urged to stay away from the scene.

