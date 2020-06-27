Ogun bans street begging, violators to sweep market two weeks

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State government has warned street beggars to desist from the act of street begging or face punitive measures of sweeping market square for two weeks.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Mrs. Funmi Efuwape gave the warning while addressing destitute caught roaming the street of the state capital at Women Development Centre, Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta.

Efuwape said she observed that most times many able-bodied men and women were seen loitering around, begging for money within Ibara Housing Estate, Panseke, Iyana Mortuary, and major bus stops within the state capital.

She went further to state that she expected people to be more vigilant and concerned with their health, especially during this pandemic period, adding that they should rather focus on decent livelihood as able-bodied people instead of street begging.

“I observed that every morning, most of you are always loitering about, especially within Ibara Housing Estate begging for money, and you are able-bodied, sane, and sound.

“Some of you have been empowered financially at one time or the other and you have diverted the money to unprofitable ventures.

“This is just a warning, after this, any street beggar caught, will be made to sweep market for two consecutive weeks as well as wash the public toilets” she warned.

The Director, Rehabilitation Services, in the Ministry, Prince Adetoye Adeshina said there was a shed built by the state government for the destitute, where they could stay during the day before retiring to their various homes at night.

He emphasised that after this warning, any beggar caught loitering along the streets in the state capital would be severally dealt with.