Obaseki: Govs Forum under APC has become beggars forum — Wike

…Says only impunity will make a party disqualify a sitting Gov

…Oshiomhole should apologize to Edo people

….Obaseki joining PDP would be cheering

…NMA playing suspicious politics with Covid-19 in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Monday exclaimed that the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) under All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership has become a “beggars forum, a toothless bulldog that can only bark and can’t bite”

Wike was mocking Ekiti state’s Governor Kayode Fayemi headed NGF over Adams Oshiomhole led APC’s disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting upcoming primary for the party’s ticket for September governorship election in Edo state.

Wike also faulted Rivers Chapter of Nigeria Medical an Association (NMA) claims on the state of COVID-19 infections in Rivers state, saying a civil servant in Rivers state making such “unsubstantiated claims” in guise speaking through NMA shows how the medical body has drifted into murky waters of Nigerian politics.

Vanguardnews

