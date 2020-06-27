Nine teenage movie artists killed in ghastly motor accident in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Nine teenage movie artists where at weekend killed in a ghastly motor accident along the Katsina/Ala-Ikyowe road in Katsina/Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the teenage artists involve in the accident were said to be the crew members of a movie production outfit in Zaki Biam in Ukum LGA of the state were on their way back to base after a marketing tour when the fatal accident occurred.

According to a source in the area, the ill-fated bus conveying the victims was crushed by a trailer killing all the passengers and their driver near a police check in the community.

According to him, “we learnt that at about 7pm, yesterday, the bus which was conveying the young artists who were about nine in number including their driver, was taking them back home to Zaki Biam when it was flagged down at one of the security checkpoints on Katsina/Ala-Ikyowe road probably for clearance.

“Regrettably a trailer on top speed coming from far behind was also being flagged down by the security operatives but the driver of the truck apparently lost control of the vehicle and ran into the parked bus killing all the occupants on the spot.

“The laud bang attracted the attention of the villagers who trooped to the road to assist and rescue the victims but none of them survived the crash. Some were even crushed beyond recognition but the remains of five were still intact.

“When this happened those that were at the roadblock fled for fear of being lynched by the people. But the people mobilized and moved all the bodies to the hospital where they were deposited at the mortuary after which their relations were contacted.

“It is indeed sad because these were young upcoming movie artists who got into the movies to make a living and were indeed making waves in our area and their lives just came to an end just like that, it is sad,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene confirmed that nine persons were killed in the accident adding, “but the tanker driver is still at large.”

