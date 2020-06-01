Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases now 10,162

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday announced that confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria have now reached 10,162 after the country recorded 307 new cases.

It said on the 31st of May 2020, 307 new confirmed cases were recorded and the death toll has now reached 287.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, Nigeria has tested 60,825 people of which 10,162 cases have been confirmed positive, 3007 cases have been discharged and 287 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 307 new cases are reported from 15 states – Lagos (188), FCT (44), Ogun (19), Kaduna (14), Oyo (12), Bayelsa (9), Gombe (5), Kano (3), Delta (3), Imo (2), Rivers (2), Niger (2), Bauchi (2), Plateau (1), Kwara (1)

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Sunday met to consider the request by some section of the country for the re-opening of worship centers.

This is as indications emerged that President Buhari may authorize further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country to contain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha led the delegation of the committee to meet with the President as the first phase of two weeks of easing of the lockdown ends today.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mustapha said a lot of recommendations had been made to the President and that the President would direct on the next step to follow.

He also said that the country was witnessing community transmission which has now placed the burden on the shoulders of the states alongside local government councils, traditional rulers and the religious leaders to decide the next action.

He said the PTF presented the assessment report of the last ease of the lockdown and made recommendations on the way forward.

He said that the economy will be open further if President Buhari gives approval to the recommendations the task force has made.

Vanguard News Nigeria

