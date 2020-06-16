COVID-19: Nigeria records 31 deaths, 490 new cases in 24 hours

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 490 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Tuesday.

The 490 cases announced by the Centre for Disease Control takes the total number of confirmed cases to 17,148.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 274 patients from isolation centers across the country with 31 new deaths reported.

“On the 16th of June 2020, 490 new confirmed cases and 31 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 17148 cases have been confirmed, 5623 cases have been discharged and 455 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory”

The 490 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(142), FCT(60), Bayelsa(54), Rivers(39), Delta(37), Oyo(30), Kaduna(26), Imo(23), Enugu(19), Kwara(17), Gombe(11), Ondo(10), Bauchi(8), Ogun(7), Borno(6), Benue(1)

Meanwhile, since 31 December 2019 and as of 16 June 2020, 8 000 847 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 436 632 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 251 277 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (73 533), Egypt (46 289), Nigeria (16 658), Ghana (11 964) and Algeria (11 031).

Asia: 1 630 329 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are India (343 091), Iran (189 876), Turkey (179 831), Pakistan (148 921) and Saudi Arabia (132 048).

America: 3 907 668 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (2 114 026), Brazil (888 271), Peru (232 992), Chile (179 436) and Mexico (150 264).

Europe: 2 202 063 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (537 210), United Kingdom (296 857), Spain (244 109), Italy (237 290) and Germany (186 839).

Oceania: 8 814 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 335), New Zealand (1 156), Guam (186), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (30).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 6 760 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (1 672), South Africa (1 568), Algeria (777), Sudan (459) and Nigeria (424).

Asia: 40 820 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are India (9 900), Iran (8 950), Turkey (4 825), China (4 638) and Pakistan (2 839).

America: 205 585 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (116 127), Brazil (43 959), Mexico (17 580), Canada (8 175) and Peru (6 860).

Europe: 183 329 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (41 736), Italy (34 371), France (29 436), Spain (27 136) and Belgium (9 661).

Oceania: 131 deaths; the 4 countries reporting deaths are Australia (102), New Zealand (22), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

