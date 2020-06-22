NDIC shuts hqtrs over COVID-19 concern

Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has shut down operations at its headquarters in Abuja on concerns of COVID-19.

It was learnt that the decision to shut down the organisation’s headquarters located at the Central Business District of the capital city was to enable it to be fumigated.

A top official told Vanguard, in Abuja, that the management considered the exercise necessary because of the flurry of activities at the headquarters which witnessed many visitors in the last one to two weeks.

He added that NIDC headquarters was open to business throughout the lockdown due to exigencies of duty.

As learnt, officials of the Federal Ministry of Environment were at the office yesterday to finalise arrangements for the fumigation.

They were expected back today with the hope that the exercise could be completed latest by tomorrow.

An official who didn’t want to be quoted said that operations would resume later in the week, was the fumigation was completed.

Vanguard

