Michael seeks N12m for kidney transplant

By Sola Ogundipe

Michael Okene, a 37-year-old man, is currently battling to survive as a result of End-Stage Kidney Disease.

Michael who resides in Warri, Delta State, lost his job as a supervisor soon after he fell sick even as he is seeking the sum of N12 million to undergo a life-saving kidney transplant.

In a chat with Good Health Weekly, Michael said: “I am currently doing dialysis twice in a week along with blood transfusion at the cost of around N37,000, and need more money for my medication. I have been doing this for two years.”

“I used to be quite a healthy and active person, but I have emaciated so much. I have spent everything that I have in managing this disease to the extent of begging for money to undergo dialysis every week, but still, I give God the grace that I am alive.

According to him, “It began all of a sudden in January 2018 when I was feeling fever symptoms. I was treated for malaria up till March and was referred to another hospital in April where I was diagnosed with kidney failure. I have been on dialysis ever since.”

A medical report signed by Dr. Chukwumah B.a Consultant Physician, and Nephrologist at Mount Horeb Clinic & Dialysis Centre, Warri, Delta State, explained that Michael presented on the 4th of April 2018 with leg swelling and reduced urinary output.

According to the report, Michael was a known hypertensive prior to presentation and presented with a BP of 130/90 mmHg with Biobasal crepitation and Ascites.

The physician stated that he had pedal edema and was being managed for chronic kidney disease (stage 5) secondary to Hypertensive nephrosclerosis.

The report said Michael has been on routine hemodialysis two to three times weekly with his medications for blood pressure control alongside other routine medications.

“He is in need of renal transplant which is the definitive form of treatment for his condition at an estimated cost of N12 million,” the report said. Michael has gone to great lengths and spent all that he has to get well.

“I cannot do anything for two years I have been in and out of the hospital. I’m just helpless, and it is quite sad. The condition has really weighed me down.

“I am seeking help from the general public to raise the funds for the kidney transplant. Please come to my aid to help raise the fund,” he appealed.

Michael already has a suitable donor but the challenge is raising the funds for the life-saving kidney transplant.

If you are moved to assist, kindly send your donations to Michael Ufuoma Okene First Bank 3063860536 or call 09067355661 for more details.

