Man arrested for defiling 3yr old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A 23-year-old man, old Badmus Quadri, has been arrested for defiling one of his neighbours three-old child in Owode community, Ogun State.

The child’s mother, went to the market, leaving her in her siblings’ care on Thursday.

However, on arrival, she noticed blood in her vagina and upon interrogation, her child mentioned the suspect’s name and describes how he allegedly defiled her in his room.

The distraught mother reported the matter at the Owode Egbado Police division.

READ ALSO: Govs declare state of emergency on rape

A spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeleye, who confirmed the arrest, said, “upon the report, the DPO Owode Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebutte, led her detectives to the area where the suspect who is a neighbor to parents of the victim was promptly arrested after the victim identified him.

“The victim was quickly taken to the general hospital at Idiroko where it was confirmed that she has been defiled.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the case to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

“The CP also reiterated the readiness of the command to deal decisively with anybody who involved himself in act of violence against women in accordance with the law of the land.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: