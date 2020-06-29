List of winners at 2020 BET Awards

Breaking News
In this video grab issued Sunday, June 28, 2020, by BET, Burna Boy accepts the award for best international act during the BET Awards. PHOTO: BET/AFP

A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”

— Best female R&B/pop artist: Lizzo

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown

— Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best male hip-hop artist: DaBaby

— Best new artist: Roddy Ricch

— Best group: Migos

— Best collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”

— Album of the year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

— Humanitarian award: Beyoncé

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

— Best actress: Issa Rae

— Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

— Best movie: “Queen & Slim”

— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the year: Simone Biles

— Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

— BET HER award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl”

— Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor

— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Viewer’s choice: Best new international act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

