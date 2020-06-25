Lagos conducts over 34,000 COVID-19 tests

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State has conducted 34,734 COVID-19 sample tests since the inception of the pandemic, according to data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

NCDC made the disclosure on Wednesday in its COVID-19 Situation Report for June 23.

It said that out of the 120,108 COVID-19 sample tests conducted in the country, Lagos has conducted the highest number of sample tests.

On the chart list for the tests, Lagos was followed by Abuja with 14,794 tests, while Kano and the Oyo States have conducted 10,232 and 7,605 tests respectively.

NCDC said that Lagos recorded 209 new COVID-19 infections from the 452 confirmed infections reported in the last 24 hours from 14 states.

According to NCDC, the new infections increase the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 9,073.

The health agency added that nine patients who were treated and had fully recovered were discharged on the reported day, making

1,457 COVID-19 patients discharged in the state.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation Africa Region shows that there are 321, 885 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over 153,000 recoveries and 8,481 deaths.

