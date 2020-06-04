Lagos commissioner resigns for kingship

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Indications emerged late Thursday that Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolaha Lawal has resigned his appointment

According to yet to be confirmed report, Lawal was said to have tendered his resignation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ahead of his announcement as the Oba-elect of Oniru.

At press time the report could not be confirmed as the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho’s phone was unavailable while the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the state Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, did not respond to several call attempts by our correspondent.

Source at the ministry of Agriculture when contacted could not confirm the report but said the commissioner was absent from the office today which could be as a result of the new development.

Lawal, former Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his tenure in Lagos.

The tussle for vacant stool of the Oniru of Iru kingdom in Lagos has been fraught with crisis over the right successor to the throne after the demise of the the first class monarch in Lagos State, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru.

The 82-year-old died in Lagos late September 2019 after a brief illness. The traditional ruler was said to have celebrated his 82nd birthday on September 6, 2019.

With the latest development, it seems the power-bloc had concluded plans to impose a Lawal to ascend the throne.

It was gathered that Lawal eventually emerged as Tinubu’s choice to occupy the vacant throne which had been a subject of controversy from the Abisogun and Akiogun Ruling Houses.

Accordingly, he resigned a few hours after the story went to press. Lawal, who has ancestral links with Iruland from his maternal side is a three time Commissioner, having served as Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives under Babatunde Fashola administration from 2011-2015; Commissioner for Housing under Akinwunmi Ambode from 2015-2019 and until his resignation was Commissioner for Agriculture under Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A credible family source who preferred anonymity, confirmed the report, saying, “its true that Prince Gbolahan Lawal has resigned his appointment to be the next Oniru of Iru land.”

Vanguard

