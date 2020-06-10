Katsina District head neighbours kidnapped as community protests

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A neighbour, Mansir Yusuf to the Katsina District head of Yantumaki, Atiku Maidabino killed last week by bandits in Yantumaki community, in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State has also been kidnapped alongside his daughter in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The kidnap of Yusuf and his daughter led to eruption of protest by angry youths in the area who barricaded the road linking in and out of the state capital to express displeasure over the continuous attacks.

This was also as the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba has directed that the Area Commander of Dutsinma and others relocate to the trouble spots to restore normalcy.

Sources in the area said the abduction took place at about 1 am on Tuesday morning when the bandits stormed the community on motorcycles and headed straight to the victim’s home, where they forced their way in and abducted the two persons.

However, the attack ignited the youths whom the death of their leader and his injured security guard was still fresh in their memory to burn tires and chant war songs on the highways which generated tension among commuters.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah said the situation is under control.

According to him, “We are monitoring the situation and our men are firmly on ground controlling the situation to ensure that the protesters did not take the law into their hands as miscreants can take over the situation and start looting or burning property.

“The Command and indeed other security agencies are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure those responsible for the two recent crimes are brought to book.

“The CP has detailed Area Commander Dutsinma to relocate to Yantumaki and PMF men. The blockades are being removed. Motorists are now plying the road,” SP Isah however said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

