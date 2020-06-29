Kaduna girl raped, found dead in Mosque

Kindly Share This Story:

…as police comb Kurmin-Mashi

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

The residents of Kurmin Mashi, an old settlement in Kaduna were horrified when the body of a young girl was found in a mosque by early Muslim worshippers.

Journalists in Kaduna were told the girl was brutally raped by yet to be identified persons.

The Kaduna State Police Command said it had commenced investigation on the corpse of the 6-year old, who was identified as Khadijah Ya’u.

“Her lifeless body was found in a mosque located at New Road, Kurmin Mashi by Nnamdi Azikiwe bypass on Friday,” said a source.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Command, said their officers swung into action since on Friday.

“No stone would be left unturned in ensuring that perpetrators of the heinous crime were apprehended and brought to book,” he said.

“An investigation into the matter has commenced in earnest. No arrest has been made. Police detectives attached to Kurmi-Mashi Division of the Command have launched an investigation to unravel the mystery.”

“Operatives from that(Kurmin-Mashi) division received call from a resident in the community that they saw a dead body lying in the mosque.

“You know since the lockdown no mosque has been opened for worship, except for Friday prayers. They discovered the dead body around 3:00 pm close to prayer time,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: