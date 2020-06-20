Just in: Adjogbe escapes assassination in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Perez Brisibe

IMMEDIATE past Executive Director of Projects, EDP of NDDC, Engr Adjogbe Samuel today escaped assassination, following an attack on his car by suspected assassins between Ughelli and Evwreni town along the busy East/West Road, Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the Lexus 570 Jeep of Engr Adjogbe Samuel was attacked by the suspected assassins, shooting the occupant of the car on the owner’s seat, Mr. Samuel Adibor on his head.

One of his security aides, who pleaded anonymity, said they were heading from Ughelli to Evwreni at about 7:40 pm when they were intercepted by the suspected assassins. He added that they were three in the car.

He said the suspected assassins fired sporadically at them with a gun which appeared to be AK47, lamenting that they shot at them through the front, back windscreens and side glass of the Lexus Jeep.

Saying that they escaped death by the whiskers, he held that Mr. Samuel Adibor was already receiving treatment in one of the hospitals in Ughelli. He said the matter has been incidents at the Ughelli ‘A’ Police Division.

Contacted, Engr Adjogbe Samuel confirmed the incident, adding that “they were attacked between Ughelli and Evwreni on their way from Ughelli at about 7:40 pm and my second driver, Mr Samuel Adibor was shot on his head.

“He is presently taking treatment in one of the hospitals in Ughelli. Thank God, no life was lost.” As at the time of filing this report, the effort was still being made to reach the police authority in the State for comment on the matter.

However, a Senior Police Officer in the State who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, adding that the matter was already being investigated.

