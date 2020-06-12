June 12: Ogun APC pays tributes to MKO Abiola

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has described the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, as a “martyr for democracy who paid the supreme price for the democracy the nation now enjoys.”

The party said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta by Mr. Yemi Sanusi, Chairman, and Mrs. Olusola Ogunsanya, Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee.

The party, in the statement, described late Abiola as one of the icons from Ogun.

”He was among the worthy ambassadors of the state and contributors to national development in many spheres of life.

” Martyr of democracy, you paid the supreme price for the democracy we now enjoy in Nigeria.

“Following your stride of banishing poverty, well encapsulated in your ‘Hope 93 Agenda’, our progressive, focused, people-oriented and participatory government, has also been actively promoting good governance.

“On the occasion of the first official celebration of June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria, we are happy to affirm that your death has not been in vain,” the statement said.

It further said that the late Abiola and other icons of Ogun extraction were emblems of the many contributions of citizens to national development.

The party also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for making June 12 a public holiday and for honouring Abiola with the highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: