Jamo Pyper brings something new to the scene

The music industry keeps witnessing the birth of new acts each day, with each of them coming to the scene with different sounds and styles.

One artiste that is currently registering his name on the minds of Nigerians is Jamo Pyper, a Lagos-based singer who has risen to prominence by the virtue of his unique style to music.

Jamo Pyper fondly called Jamo Wire has been consistently doing what he loves which is entertainment and he never ceased to amaze his fans with his creative sound.

His latest video, “Of Lala” has been topping music video charts for weeks but that is not the only thing that has endeared Pyper to his fans- his unique music style is one thing that many of his fans crave about the young singer.

Potpourri gathered “Of Lala” video has crossed over one million views on YouTube even as the singer hinted that there are songs in the works, which would feature DMW star, Mayorkun.

Having featured in songs with Olamide, Zlatan, Naira Marley among others, the Oyo State-born singer is rated as one of the most promising acts of 2020 and he seems to be justifying the ratings.

Speaking with Potpourri on his music career, Pyper who said he’s loyal to Zlatan’s Zanku music family expressed his desire to keep pushing his music beyond the borders as he added that he would not want to be boxed.

“I am excited about the dimension my music career has taken. I have a lot of songs coming out and I am with my team and what they have lined up for me. The competition may be rife but I am only concentrating on getting better and making good music”, he said.

In a matter of weeks, a new song of the singer that features Mayorkun would be released with the singer telling his fans to get ready to dance again.

Vanguard

