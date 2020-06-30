Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

National President of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria RTEAN, Comrade Eriyo Osakpamwan has warned members of the association against violating COVID-19 safety protocols in the wake of the federal government’s decision to lift the ban on interstate travel.

Comrade Eriyo in a statement on Tuesday hailed the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 for lifting the interstate ban, saying his members had experienced a lot of hardship in the past few weeks due to the ban.

Eriyo advised RTEAN members across the country to obey all safety precautions as put in place by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control NCDC.

The RTEAN boss also commended members of the union for obeying the directives of the PTF thus far, while warning strongly that drivers should adhere to the rule of not exceeding 50 per cent carrying capacity of their vehicles.

He said; “We have also passed out instructions to our state chairmen, unit executives and park managers to ensure that every person on a journey should wear a face mask, maintaining of social or physical distancing, provision of water, soap and hand sanitizers in all parks and testing of temperature.

“We sincerely thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of PTF and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in approving the lifting of the interstate ban. Our members have really suffered during this period. We play a crucial role in the road transport sub-sector, and so the Federal Government needs to also provide some palliatives for our members”.

The lifting on the interstate ban will commence on July 1st, 2020.

Vanguard

