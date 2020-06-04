Imo government spends N4.8bn on Urualla erosion control

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

The Imo State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Contract was told that “the Rochas Okorocha administration merely did some sand filling at the Urualla Erosion”.

The Youth President of Urualla Clan, Mr Cyril Ejimakor, disclosed this Thursday while answering questions from the Commission, who were in the area to inspect the project.

“The administration of Rochas Okorocha (former Imo governor) sand-filled sections of the Urualla erosion site. A lot of things went wrong along the line and work stopped unceremoniously.”, Ejimakor said.

Continuing, the youth leader said that work on the project continued, only when Chief Emeka Ihedioha came on board.

“You people (the commission) would have seen the new contracting firm at work, if not for the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic”, the youth leader said.

A government document made available to Vanguard at the scene of the inspection, showed that the sum of N4,825,630,495 was paid to the contractor for the control of Urualla Erosion Control project.

At Ideato South local government area of Imo state, the commission could not differentiate between the College of Nursing, Ogboko, where Tamarok Logistics was fully paid N1.73 billion, for its construction and what the Okorocha administration called “construction of structures at Imo State College of Nursing, Ogboko”, and the sum of N1,732,333,778 was paid to the contractor.

The Commission also visited the Urualla-Obioha-Ogboko-Omumaisiaku link road, awarded to Baranda Venture at N4.5 billion.

Similarly, the Commission inspected the dualization of the Obohia-Urualla road, where the contractor was paid N550,230,100.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

