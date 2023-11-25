FG hails Gombe over efforts in food production

Governor Yahaya of Gombe

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, has hailed the Gombe State Government over efforts to boost food production.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Funmi Imuetinyan,

Goronyo made the commendation during his courtesy visit to Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, at the Government House, Gombe.

The visit was part of his 3-day familiarization tour of the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, UBRBDA, where he described the implementation of the rehabilitation, expansion, and upgrade of the Gombe Regional Water Supply project, a partnership between the Federal Government and the Gombe State Government, was a huge success.

He added that the project aligns with the National Water Supply and Sanitation Policy, with the Federal Government contributing 30 per cent of the contract sum and Gombe State Government contributing 70 per cent.

He noted that this project has reached a 90 percent completion level and stressed that the remaining work to be done is the installation of the electro-mechanical equipment, which has already been purchased.

Meanwhile, the Minister commissioned two out of the six PEWASH projects executed in Gombe Metropolis and also inspected other projects affiliated with the collaboration of the UBRBDA and the Gombe State Government.

The Minister of State also inspected the Bubayero Gully Flood and Erosion Control project constructed by the UBRBDA, along with the Dadin-Kowa Dam, Power Plant, and 2,100 hectares of land which is currently being developed by the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (Triming) to boost food production in the country, aligning with the Renewed Hope and Food Security Agenda of Mr. President.

In a related development, the Minister of State paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, where he pointed out the need for the Adamawa State Government to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation through the UBRBDA in the priority areas of the 8-point Agenda of the Tinubu-led administration.

In his response, Fintiri, pledged his government’s collaboration with the laudable initiatives of the Federal Government, which he said the State Government would be committed in partnership with the Federal Government on projects that bear significance to the success of the food security agenda of the Tinubu-led administration.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State visited other areas including the Kiri Dam near Kiri Town in Shelleng LGA of Adamawa State, where they inspected its facilities.

Additionally, they visited the Dangote Savannah Sugar factory, the chief beneficiary of the water from Kiri Dam, which Dangote uses for planting its vast sugarcane plantations and generating power for its independent power plant to power the sugar factory.

In the course of the tour, the Honourable Minister of State and his entourage also paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, Lamido Alh. Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha (Ph.D.). The Galadima Adamawa received the Honourable Minister of State and his entourage on behalf of the Emir of Adamawa, Yola.

Earlier, he visited the Center Pivot Irrigation Development in Talum, Adamawa State, slated for development by the American West Africa Agro, Ltd, the project’s contractor.