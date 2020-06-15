Igbo group backs Reps on arms liberalization

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

ALIGBO Development Foundation, ADF, has expressed support to the House of Representatives’ quest seeking to allow Nigerian citizens to carry arms, for self-defense.

ADF said that after a thorough assessment of the current security situation in Nigeria and the concomitant mass killings taking place nation-wide by terrorists, bandits, Herdsmen, and other armed groups, it decided to lend support to the Lower Chamber’s initiative.

ADF spokesman, Abia Onyike in a statement on Monday said that the moves by members of the National Assembly will go a long way in curtailing the excesses of the armed marauders and warlords since the Nation’s security agencies have failed woefully to checkmate mass killings going on in several parts of the country.

Onyike stated that ADF is convinced that if such drastic measures are not adopted, the Nigerian state would gradually slide into anarchy and a monumental collapse, which may snowball into the unplanned disintegration of Nigeria.

He noted that such a situation would precipitate a dangerous conflagration in the West African sub-region with attendant horrible human conditions and scenarios such as an unimaginable refugee crisis which would be an eye-sore to the world community.

“ADF however believes that Nigeria’s salvation lies in the return to genuine federalism as opposed to the current monolithic unitarism which has stifled economic prosperity and human liberties.

“We need to be governed as the true Federal Republic with Autonomous Regions and Fiscal Federalism. Failure to accommodate true federalism through political reforms may compel the federating units to assert their rights to self- determination,” ADF stated.

