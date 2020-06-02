Gunmen kill district head, APC chairman, 25 others in Katsina, Oyo, Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi, Shehu Danjuma & Ndahi Marama

Armed bandits have reportedly killed at least 27 people in different attacks across the country, including a district head, injuring many others and stole thousands of livestock.

Yesterday, armed bandits shot dead the district head of Yantumaki, Abubakar Atiku, in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents said the armed men spent at least two hours at the Yantumaki community during a downpour, trailing their prime target, the district head, Mr Atiku, until he fell to their bullets a few minutes to midnight.

A source added that a palace guard sustained an injury during the attack. The bandits’ mission was, allegedly, to assassinate the traditional ruler as they did not hurt anyone, apart from the palace guard, who was obviously hit by stray bullets, a source said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

APC chairman killed

Also, in another separate attack, gunmen also killed the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman of Batsari Local Government Area, Abdulhamid Sani, following alleged inability of the deceased to secure the release of one arrested bandit.

An eye-witness, Sadiq Hasaan, said the men headed with the stolen livestock towards other villages in the Batsari local government area, and thousands of residents had fled their homes.

The late APC chairman was a member, reconciliation committee working to ensure peaceful coexistence between Fulani residents, who are predominantly living in the bush and Hausa communities, who live in the town.

Residents said the APC chairman was killed by a faction of unrepentant armed men, who accused him of failure to secure the release of one of them arrested by the security agents, weeks ago.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incidents.

6 killed, others injured in Borno Boko Haram attacks

Six people, including a female suicide bomber, were reportedly killed in separate attacks on communities of Kwabula and Kondori villages of Askira-Uba and Konduga Local Government Areas of Borno state

Three people were, yesterday, confirmed killed in Kondori village of Konduga Local Government Area of the state by suspected terrorists, leaving scores injured, while others fled into Jakana town and Maiduguri for safety.

Kondori is about 30km from Maiduguri, the state capital and a stone throw to Jakana town located on the busy Maiduguri-Damaturi-Kano road.

It was gathered from sources that “on May 30, 2020, at 11:45 pm armed terrorists suspected to be from Shekau’s faction stormed Kwabula village of Askira-Uba LGA.

“The terrorists came in large number with four gun trucks, enclosed the main entrance of the village and fired at the heart of the village.

“During the attack, many residents fled into surrounding mountains for safety, unfortunately, two civilians were killed and many others sustained injuries without confrontation.”

In Kwabula, two civilians were killed when suspected members of Boko Haram sect invaded the village, weekend, just as a female suicide bomber infiltrated part of Konduga Local Government Area and detonated her Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, killing herself and injured three civilians.

Secretary of the Local Government, Alhaji Mai Bukar, who confirmed the two incidents to our correspondent on phone, yesterday, said: “It is unfortunate that communities in my local government area came under Boko Haram attacks.”

3 killed as gunmen invade three villages in Oyo

Also, the Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of three people by gunmen that invaded three villages in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

While confirming the attack, the Oyo State Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, said: “Yes, the hoodlums attacked a village, Olanla, and shot three men. Two of the suspects have been arrested while police detectives have been dispatched to the village to get other suspects arrested.”

According to sources, the hoodlums invaded Ikereku, Pade, Olanla and Babalola villages with dangerous weapons in the early hours of yesterday.

A lawmaker representing one of the constituencies in Akinyele said three people were killed in his constituency, wards 1 and 2.

It was further gathered that the hoodlums invaded the farmlands of their victims and shot them dead.

The remains of the victims were said to have been picked from a surrounding bush.

