Gunmen kill teacher, abduct pupils in Oyo school attack

By Adeola Badru

Fear and outrage have gripped Ahoro-Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State after gunmen invaded two schools, killed a teacher, and abducted several pupils in a violent attack that has thrown families and residents into mourning.

The attackers stormed LA School, Ahoro-Esinele, and Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele, on Friday morning, causing chaos as terrified pupils and teachers fled for safety.

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB) described the attack as “a dark and painful moment” for the state’s education sector.

The Executive Chairman of OYOSUBEB, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, said the Board was deeply saddened by the killing of the teacher and the abduction of pupils.

“This senseless attack has thrown the entire education family in Oyo State into grief. Our hearts are with the affected parents, teachers, pupils, and the entire Ahoro-Esinele community,” Adeniran said.

He added, “We particularly mourn the teacher whose life was cruelly cut short in the line of duty. His commitment, sacrifice, and service to education and humanity will never be forgotten.”

Adeniran disclosed that the exact number of abducted pupils had yet to be confirmed as security operatives continued search-and-rescue operations in the affected area.

“As we speak, security agencies are still combing the affected communities to establish the full details of the incident and ensure the safe rescue of every abducted child,” he stated.

The OYOSUBEB chairman assured parents and residents that security agencies, under the direct coordination of the Commissioner of Police, had fully taken charge of the situation.

“A tactical response team has been deployed, while intelligence gathering and coordinated security operations are ongoing to secure the immediate rescue of the abducted pupils and restore calm to the community,” he said.

Following the deadly attack, the Board directed the immediate closure and evacuation of all primary schools in neighbouring communities, including Surulere, Oyo East, Oriire, and Olorunsogo.

According to Adeniran, “This precautionary measure has become necessary to prevent any further attacks and to allow security agencies to completely stabilise the affected areas.”

Appealing for calm, he urged parents and residents not to panic despite the tension created by the incident.

“We understand the fear, pain, and anxiety this tragedy has caused. However, we want to reassure every affected family that their children will not be abandoned, and this government will not rest until every kidnapped child is safely rescued and reunited with their loved ones,” he said.

He also warned against spreading false information capable of escalating tension in the state.

“We urge members of the public to cooperate with security agencies, remain vigilant, and avoid circulating unverified reports capable of causing further panic and confusion,” Adeniran added.