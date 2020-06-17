Fulani association denies causing unrest in Zango Kataf

Kindly Share This Story:

…says we are not settlers in S/Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Fulani natives under the aegis of Zango Urban Development Association, a socio-cultural association representing the interest of the Hausa/Fulani Community in Atyap Chiefdom, have denied igniting the crisis that led to unrest in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

They condemned in strong terms the perennial disruption of peace in the communities located in the Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Ayuba M. Tasi’u, the National Vice Chairman of Zango Urban Development Association, the Fulani expressed disappointment over alleged “mischief and lies spread by both the Southern Kaduna People Union (SOKAPU) and Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) as to the immediate cause of the recent unrest by quickly resorting to blaming the victim.”

They said “it was on record that since 1992 after the unfortunate injustice that happened against us, most of our farmlands had been taken over by the Katafs, and even after the then military administration of Col. Ja’afaru Isa intervened and brokered peace in 1996 between and amongst the various factions, our farmlands till date have not been returned to us.”

“As usual, verbal assurances are given to us by the Agwa Atyap but in reality nothing is done to hand over our farms back to us. Our people that have annually attempted to use the farmlands for almost three decades and have always been attacked with guns, cutlasses and matchets. That was exactly what happened last week.”

Zango Urban Development Association, therefore condemned the killing of one Moses Yusuf, saying it was most unfortunate and barbaric.

“Contrary to the claim by SOKAPU and Atyap Development Association, it must be corrected that his body was neither found within Zango Urban District nor anywhere near our farms. And if his corpse was truly “taken several kilometres of distance away’’ as the Kafats told the media, some hard evidence must be provided to support any claim”

“After all, the case is still being investigated by the police, so if they are sure of their innocence, no need to pre-empt the outcome. Unfortunately desperate people would stop at nothing to create an excuse to cause carnage. More so, the deceased was not a Kataf but Chawai from Chawai chiefdom in Kauru Local Government Area.”

“If the claim of the Katafs of suspecting the killing of Moses Yusuf, which they said was the immediate cause of the crises, was perpetrated by the Hausa Community of Zango Urban, why did they go round attacking and killing the Fulani they had been living together for many years? Why did they also attack Zango Urban area if their claim or allegation as to the killing of Moses was perpetrated by the Fulanis?”

“The ACDA alleged that their youths were on a peaceful demonstration, if that be as alleged, why did the peaceful demonstration turned violent which resulted in killing of people in their farmlands and passers-by, as well as the destruction and vandalisation of vehicles? Why were their youths shot by the security operatives as they claimed?”

READ ALSO:

“After the Katafs had started attacking the Hausas resulting in the death of Shehu Ahmad (from our community and burnt alive in his car along with a Fulani woman at Anguwan Wakili, a Kataf neighbouring village, which all and sundry must pass through from Kaduna to Zango Urban District), Malam Adamu Sabon Gari (at his farm located in Rafin Tsaka) and Hassan Rimi (at Bayan Chakaikai), the timely intervention of the Kaduna State Government and various security agencies really helped in calming the tension and further prevented loss of lives and properties.”

“However, this same armed Kataf youth proceeded, attacked and razed almost all remote Fulani settlements; killing dozens and dispersing their herds of cattle. As at this press release, thousands of displaced Fulanis are taking refuge in Zango Urban Area. In fact there is a woman among them who lost all her four children. After the carnage, the Agwa Atyap, as the chief traditional ruler of the area, did not see it appropriate to commiserate with us over the losses of lives and properties.”

“The question we always ask is: what is the crime of innocent passers-by travelling through Zango town as was the case during the first two days of the crises? Many of such travellers were attacked by the Katafs and their vehicles vandalised. Many others managed to escape with injuries.”

“On the insulting and provocative ‘settler’ name calling of the Hausa-Fulani community in Zango Urban District by the ATYAP elite or SOKAPU, this is not only ludicrous but a shameful display of ignorance of history. Let it be a word of advice that the Hausa/Fulani of Zango Urban will no longer tolerate to be addressed as such in whatever guise as ‘settlers’. Otherwise we shall not hesitate to employ the use of appropriate words to address any member or group that addresses the Hausa/Fulani community as ‘settlers’ in Southern Kaduna.”

“We thank the Kaduna State Government and other federal security agencies for their timely intervention. We also call on them to renovate and equip the deserted MOPOL barracks at Bararadawa near L.E.A. Primary school for quick intervention.”

“We call on the Kaduna State government to continue securing the lives of all her citizens and take drastic action against mounting of road blocks to trap innocent travelers as is the tradition in Southern Kaduna.”

“We also call on the Government to use this as an opportunity to find a lasting solution to the problems of the farmlands.We also calls on our people to remain calm and be law abiding in all situations.”

“All parties involved must know that unrests are like an ill-wind that blows nobody any good. Long live Zango Urban Area! Long live Zangon Kataf Local Government! Long live Kaduna State! Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria, “they said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: