FMDQ’s dealing members’ report for Q1 2020 — Banwo & Ighodalo excels

Kindly Share This Story:

A first-class corporate and commercial law firm in Nigeria, Banwo & Ighodalo, has been declared as “The Most Active Solicitor” in Q1 2020, for the listings and quotations of Fixed Income Securities (excluding Federal Government’s securities such as FG Bonds and Treasury Bills) on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

FMDQ’s Financial Markets Review Report, detailing the performances of Primary Markets Sponsors, and Registered Solicitors, in the period under review with respect to the total Corporate Bonds and Commercial Papers, CPs, listed and quoted on the Exchange, made the disclosure.

Also read:

According to the report, the total number of four issues of Bonds valued at N136.75 Billion and twenty-25 issues of CPs valued at N296.41 Billion were recorded in Q1 2020. The Report further shows that only 12 of the Exchange’s registered dealing members (Registration Member Listings and Registration Member Quotations) were the sponsors responsible for the securities listed and quoted.

In the FMDQ Fixed Income Primary Market Solicitors’ League Table for Q1 2020, a ranking of the top capital market solicitors of the ranked debt securities listed and or quoted on the Exchange, it was reported that six registered solicitors actively participated in the bond and CP markets for the period, namely Aluko & Oyebode; Banwo & Ighodalo; G. Elias & Co.; P.O Akinrele & Co; Solola Akpana & Co.; and Udo Udoma & Belo Osagie.

Banwo & Ighodalo tops the Solicitors’ League Table for advising on the largest securities issued in Q1 2020, specifically participating as a solicitor for both bond listings and CP quotations with a total market participation value of N112.47 Billion and N208.37 Billion respectively.

The current ranking is a testimony of Banwo & Ighodalo’s sterling performances and several awards of excellence won over the years.

The firm and its lawyers are constantly grouped in Tier 1 in its practice areas by the most popular rankings, including the Chambers Global, The Legal 500 EMEA, IFLR1000, Who’s Who Legal Directories, Euromoney Guides, and the International Trademark Association Directory.

Reputed for its creativity as a law firm constantly positioned at the cutting edge of legal solutions, Banwo & Ighodalo was awarded the “Most Innovative in Legal Services” at the maiden edition of “BusinessDay’s Top 25 Most Innovative Companies & Institutions in Nigeria Awards 2017.”

With specific reference to capital market transactions, Banwo & Ighodalo won the FMDQ’s “Debt Capital Markets Solicitor” for two years consecutively in 2017 and 2018; and received the prestigious “Capital Markets Team of the Year Award” at the Law Digest Africa Awards 2018.

The firm’s Capital Markets’ partners and associates remain the most sought-after and are ranked in Band 1 across globally recognized rankings in 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: