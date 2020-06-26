Eight medical staff of FMC, Abeokuta test positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

No fewer than eight staffers of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The affected staff consisted of medical doctors, nurses and an administrative staff.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday by the hospital’s Head of Public Relations and Information, Segun Orisajo.

Orisajo said the affected staff were part of the team which had contact with a two and half years old coronavirus positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the Centre’s Isolation ward.

He added that the COVID-19 positive status of the affected FMC Abeokuta’s staff was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital Infection Control Team.

Nonetheless, none of the staff had so far shown the symptoms of coronavirus.

The Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu said although none of the staff is asymptomatic, they have been asked to proceed on self-isolation and basic treatment commenced for them.

He wished and prayed for the quick recovery of the staff even as he expressed confidence that they will soon return to their duty post.

He reiterated his earlier assurances about the safety of the Centre, both for the workers and patients.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

