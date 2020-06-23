Edo 2020: Three councillors remove house leader over non-defection

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The build-up to Edo state governorship election continued yesterday as three councillors have been purportedly used by the chairman of Uhunmwonde local government area, Napoleon Agbama to remove the leader of the house, Hon Osarobo Ogbegiere.

Vanguard gathered that the decision to remover the leader who has also allegedly been placed on suspension was a directive from government house as some of the councillors are said to be reluctant in defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Confirming the development yesterday, Ogbegiere said he would challenge his removal in court.

He said “What happened is an aberration because you don’t impeach the leader of the House by three people. We are ten in number. I was just going through one of our social media platforms and that is where I saw.

I have said that the crisis in the APC was not necessary and when the governor defected I insisted that I will consult with the people of my ward and they said we should remain and that is why myself and others who have refused to defect are now being oppressed. However, I have resolved to take my case to the court because that is the last hope of the common man.”

But when contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the chairman, Osaro Best Idahosa denied the allegation. “The leader of the house misbehaved and the others met and removed him, it is not true that it is because he did not defect”



