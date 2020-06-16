Don’t renege in fight against NDDC buccaneers, agitators tell Akpabio

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

CAMPAIGNERS in Niger-Delta have urged Minister of Niger -Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio not to back down in his role as a blockade against money-making predators determined to clean out the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Leader of the activists, who spoke under the auspices of 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC’s self-acclaimed “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement, yesterday said, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day broadcast was a vote of confidence on both the Minister and NDDC.

“We implore Senator Akpabio to continue his role as a bulwark against the onslaught of those economic vampires in the commission.

“Mr President spoke on the urgency of the NDDC moving to its permanent accommodation at the soonest possible time and the ongoing forensic audit which he initiated and will soon be concluded.

“He also informed us of the government’s determination to complete the East -West Road as the contractors have been mobilized to site. With this insight, it is pertinent to note that the synergy of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC is bearing the desired fruit for the Niger Delta and its people.

“It is also pertinent to note that the 21st Century Youth clamour for adequate supervision of NDDC by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has succeeded to an extent of keeping the economic buccaneers of the commission at bay.

“Also, we want to tell IMC, of NDDC that Mr. President’s speech was a vote of confidence in them as regards their quest to positively position the commission for optimum service delivery.

“Therefore, they should not be deterred or intimidated by the activities of their traducers, they should rev up the momentum to bring the much needed succor to the region and its people,” the group added.

