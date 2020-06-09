Dissolve NDDC IMC now, NDRA urges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Niger Delta Rights Advocates, NDRA, has urged the Federal Government to immediately yield to the calls for the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, led by Prof. Kema Pondei.

The rights group alleged that the administration of the IMC was filled with willful corruption, bad leadership, and unexplainable high-handedness of the current and mismanagement.

Darlington Nwauju, the spokesman of the body in a statement in Port Harcourt, noted that to allow Pondei’s led IMC would amount to continual lamentations and dismantling of the remains of the battered public image of Niger Delta.

Nwauju said: “We are pained at the daily revelations of acts of misuse, misapplication or misappropriation of public funds trailing this IMC. Our fears are daily heightened that leaving the NDDC in the hands of an unpatriotic and gluttonous cabal will spell doom for the collection development aspiration of the peoples of the Niger delta, as the region’s ratings continue to worsen on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and poverty index.

“The NDRA, therefore, calls on President Buhari to once again wield the big stick by dissolving the Prof Pondei led IMC to allow for a comprehensive probe of the activities of the NDDC and unbiased supervision of that process by a proper Board of the NDDC, not a contract-splitting interim mismanagement committee.

“The long-suffering people of the Niger Delta region have sacrificed enough and would want the quick intervention of the Federal Government to save the beleaguered region.”

vanguard

