Despite COVID-19, demand for Jaguar and Land Rover models grow

By Theodore Opara

Jaguar and Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division retailed more than 9,500 high-performance and luxury SV products in fiscal 2019/20, up 64% on fiscal 2018/19.

Extremely strong demand for all seven SV vehicles has driven this growth, including the long-wheelbase Range Rover SVAutobiography, which offers airline-style Executive Class seating, and the driver-focused 416kW Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic.

The 423kW Range Rover Sport SVR remains the best-selling SV model, with demand continuing to grow through its fifth year of production, while launches of the 405kW Jaguar F-PACE SVR and Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic — which both saw deliveries starting in 2019 — made significant contributions to the overall numbers.

According to Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, “despite a challenging sales environment for the automotive industry as a whole, we’re delighted that the demand for Jaguar and Land Rover SV products continues to grow strongly, just five years after the division was first launched.

“We currently have our broadest-ever range of models offering enhanced performance and luxury, each with its own distinctive personality that resonates with our customers.”

This increase in retail sales has been supported by the roll-out of SV Specialist Centres in key markets and the establishment of dedicated SV areas at retailers, including the new Jaguar Land Rover Statement Site in Munich, Germany.

These retailers are trained to meet the exacting needs of SV’s customer base and deliver the premium service expected from SV, including personalisation requests.

SV Specialist Centres have already launched at 100 retailer sites globally, with more to follow.

In his words, Richard Gouverneur, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa, said: “While focussing on satisfying demand for existing SV vehicles, we’ve also simultaneously expanded the portfolio with new models such as the Jaguar F-PACE SVR and Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic, which have both proven extremely popular throughout Africa.”

Special Vehicle Operations’ SV Bespoke department — tailoring paint colour and finish, interior and exterior trim choices to create truly individual vehicles for customers — has also seen 20 percent growth in bespoke commissions and Premium Palette paint finishes for a selection of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

