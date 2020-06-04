COVID-19: Osun unveils plans to generate 15,000 jobs annually

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government on Thursday unveiled plans to generate 15,000 jobs annually through the advancement of vocational and technical training to cushion the impact COVID-19 on the socio-economic activities of the state.

It also reiterated its determination to revamp industrial development, technical and vocational centres in the state to further strengthen industrialisation, commerce and investment.

A statement issued by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s media aide, Ismaila Omipidan stated that the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, disclosed these shortly after a technical meeting he held with the leadership of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and the management of the Industrial Development Centre, in Osogbo.

He said: “The target is to ensure that we generate 15,000 jobs annually directly or indirectly as we are confident on the possibility of this because we have a governor who is ready to support us, who is willing to resuscitate the economy and ensure that everyone is okay.

“We will be partnering with the state government to conduct the training ranging from skills acquisition on entrepreneurship training and indeed organising grants and soft loans for the participants.

“We are already discussing with international donor partners to ensure the success of the programme since the essence of the programme is to ensure that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which is seeing people losing their jobs are reduced,” the training consultant added.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Zonal Coordinator of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Mr. Gbenga Ogundeji, lauded the state government’s effort to empower it, people, saying the initiative has the potential to create job for the people.

“We are here to serve the people, create employment opportunities and make them be bosses in their own rights. With the proposed training, the participants are expected to be able to employ others. They would be self-employed, self-reliant and employers of labour in their various areas of specialisation.

“We have collaborated with the state government to revive the economy by ensuring that the facilities at this centre are put to good use, and with the zeal from the government, we are confident that the dreams would be actualised”, he said.

