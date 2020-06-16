COVID-19 opened eyes of millions to potentials of digital space — Digital analyst

Kindly Share This Story:

Says ICT bigger than crude oil

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Mr. Kelvin Akparanta founder of Box 411 a Corporate branding/digital marketing company based in Calabar has asserted that COVID-19 is a blessing as it has opened the eyes of millions of Nigerian youths to the potentials of the digital space.

Kelvin who is the brain behind major brands in Cross River including Miss Africa, Hit FM, Sparkling FM, Correct FM amongst others averred that ICT is bigger and durable than crude oil adding that ICT is the future.

Speaking with newsmen during the weekend in Calabar he disclosed that digital marketing has the capacity to solve the raging challenge of unemployment among Nigerian youths which is bedeviling the country’s economy.

In his words,” when the COVID-19 pandemic set in, I noticed that a lot of businesses realized the digital space as a major platform where they can leverage for sales and meet their target audience.

” Funny enough the opportunities the digital space which provides evolved from ICT and has been there for about a decade but only a few persons with requisite skill and knowledge took full advantage then, but COVID-19 has changed the narrative.

“Many may think COVID-19 only came with negative impacts but I must confess that it has opened the eyes of a lot of Nigerians especially the youths and a lot of people have discovered that they can do more from wherever they are.

COVID-19 has boosted a lot of young peoples’ dreams and aspirations because they have realised that location has no bearing in achieving success, it’s just passion, determination, and a lot of hard work because talent without hard work won’t go far,” he said.

Speaking further, he hints that his company would be training over 100 young people for free in broadcasting, graphics design, digital marketing, content writing, and other skills in the media sphere.

He said training more young people is a way for him to encourage those without requisite skills and boost their potential in becoming self-employed and job creators instead of waiting for white-collar jobs that are nowhere to be found.

“When the pandemic is over we have plans of opening an academy here in Calabar, where we will train over 100 persons in broadcasting, graphics design, digital marketing, content writing.

“Please note that the training will be free of charge as it is a way of giving back to the society and helping people realize that the ICT/ media is the new oil because it would outlive crude oil and it’s bigger and better,” he said.

