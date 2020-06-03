COVID-19: Ondo traces over 160 persons

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

ONDO state government Wednesday said it’s tracing over 160 persons following the discovery of three new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Two of these three new cases have died last week at the UNIMEDTHC, Ondo.

Health commissioner Dr Wahad Adegbenro said in Akure that ” the new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases to 28 and death tolls to four in the state.

He expressed fear that the figure might go up by the time line-listing the contacts of the three new cases is completed.

Adegbenro said the team was already on the field for line-listing and contacts tracing.

He said that the two cases that died are males and elderly persons of about 70 years with underlying health conditions.

The commissioner who raised alarm over community transmission as indicated from recent confirmed cases, however, appealed to residents to cooperate with government by obeying all precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“You will recall that we lifted partially the ban on religious activities, and by our assessment, the compliance was good, though, there is room for improvement.

“As a matter of compulsion, the wearing of nose masks is non-negotiable, constant hand washing, with soap and running water, social distancing rules etc has to be strictly adhered to, so that the pandemic can be kept at bay.

The commissioner said We crave the cooperation of all residents of the state, as we are all affected so we have to join hands to stem the tide, and rid the state of the pandemic”.

