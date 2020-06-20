Covid-19 cure: Ooni’s delegates meet Health Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

As global and local efforts are currently being made to provide sustainable cure to the recent Covid19 pandemic, the executive Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ohanire has for the first time received a delegation of royal traditional Chiefs from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who presented a curative herbal medicine for Covid19. The delegation was received at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Abuja today, Friday 19th June 2020.

The reception of traditional rulers by the Honourable Minister of health was premised on discussions surrounding the invention of a new herbal cure for Coronavirus in Nigeria. According to reports this is first time the honourable Minister of Health will be giving any official audience to curative herbal provisions to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The delegation was led by His Royal Majesty Oba Babatunde Tokunbo Awosunke, who was accompanied by Prince Ishola Olatunbosun, Dr Oloruko Oba Fagunroye, Alexander Ajagbonna and a traditional medicine Expert, Dr Oloruko Oba Adekunle Sumbo from Dr. White Ethannopharma Nigeria Limited in Osun State. During the meeting, the Honourable Minister Health, Dr. Osagie Ohanire, commended the Ooni of Ife and other traditional rulers for their efforts and concerns in the national combat against the hydra-headed Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the meeting with the honourable Minister of Health and Directors of the Federal Ministry of Health, HRM Oba Babatunde Tokunbo Awosunke, on behalf of the Ooni of Ife, noted that the need to develop the new herbal curative medicine was in-view of inccessant deaths of his people. He told the minister that his message from the Ooni of Ife was an assurance of his continued interest supporting the war against Covid19 in Nigeria, which he earlier commenced by acquiring and developing locally made fumigators, which where being used in palace and communities across the state.

Prince Ishola Olatunbosun, another traditional ruler stated emphatically that the curative herbal medicine developed by his team was already undergoing the necessary processes, which includes NAFDAC registration, listing and other constitutional requirements.

While highlighting the effectiveness of the invention, Mr. Prince Olatunbosun on behalf of the traditional rulers seek the direction and support from the Ministry of Health on how best the invention can be effectively used to curtail the spread of Covid19 in Nigeria, especially with regards to approval.

In a reaction from Dr. Osagie, the honourable minister gave the assurance of government’s interest in supporting their innovative findings and submissions, stressing that the required approval will be provided by the ministry, after all the necessary processes and medical bodies may have reviewed the herbal curative medicine which they have suggested as a cure to the virus.

Speaking during the meeting was the Director of Public Health Dr Enobong, who expressed anticipated conviction of trust, with regards to public health interest, efficiency, potency, availability and affordability of the new herbal curative medicine, which the traditional rulers where introducing to Nigeria, through the Ministry of Health. She noted that the community transmission stage of Covid19 in the country was a worrisome one and that it was pertinent to welcome sustainable solutions to prevent the spread and help affected persons in recovery.

Also speaking during the meeting was the Director, Traditional, Complimentary and Alternative Medicines Department of the federal ministry of Health, Hajiya Zainab Ujudud Sharif. She expressed commendations at the submissions of the traditional rulers and intimated them on the protocols required, before any acceptance by the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of health for approval. She encouraged him his continued commitment and advised that a plan of action be initiated to ensure that the formula is taken to the next level for proper validation and eventual approval.

