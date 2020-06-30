Coca-Cola marks World Environment Day with community service

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s World Environment Day, employees of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited recently embarked on community service to remove plastic /PET bottles on a weekly basis from their homes and neighbourhoods, depositing same to a designated collection centre created at the company’s official car parking lot, from where program partners, RecyclePoint, would evacuate for onward processing.

The Coca-Cola System, on its part, has committed to reducing waste by helping to collect the same amount of packaging it sells for reuse, help communities identify and better understand their existing recycling and collection challenges; and motivate consumers to recycle their packages.

To mark this year’s World Environment Day, Coca-Cola Nigeria under the auspices of its associate volunteer programme, CokeCARES, celebrates one of the participants, Mrs. Abidemi’s efforts, as well as other community members who had dedicated themselves to the daily collection and drop-off of PET bottles from the neighbourhood.

The informal collectors, who received food packs, shopping vouchers, and delicious beverages, expressed delight at the gesture and committed to the continuous collection of these PET bottles.

Founder of Recycle Point – partners of Coca-Cola in this recycling endeavour, Mazi Uzonu, who expressed his cautious optimism for the future of recycling said: “Plastic waste poses a threat to the environment and if properly recycled, we can make the most of these recyclables and improve our environment.”

Speaking, the Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Manager for Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, expressed gratitude to these unsung heroes and reflect on the journey to a more sustainable world. So far, a total of 8,474kg of recyclables have been collected from the immediate environment and repurposed for other uses.

