CJ warns judges against granting ex-parte orders in political matters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

Apparently worried by speed and frequency with which judges of the Federal High Court grant ex-parte orders in favour of politicians, the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho has “strongly advised” all the judges of the court to desist from granting ex parte orders in political matters.

Justice Tsoho also advised the judges not to entertain matters which substance arose from outside their judicial divisions.

There are 36 divisions of the court, manned by 79 judges, according to court’s official website.

The CJ gave the admonition in a June 24, 2020, circular entitled “Grant of Ex Parte orders and Hearing of cases from outside immediate territorial jurisdiction.”

The letter referred the judges to another circular of August 6, 2018, issued by his predecessor, Justice Abdul Kafarati, “which still applies.”

Tsoho warned the judges to beware of “political manoeuvring” which was on the rise as a prelude to party conventions, primaries and elections in some states.

“It is of common knowledge that elections will be held in some states in Nigeria in the nearest future. The normal party conventions and primaries with attendant political manoeuvring have already commenced amongst various political parties, which very often culminate in the institution of cases in the courts.

“In this regard, Your Lordships are strongly advised not to grant ex-parte injunctive orders in any political matter brought before Your Lordships.

“Furthermore, Your Lordships are equally advised not to entertain matters of which the course of action had arisen from outside your Judicial Divisions,” the Chief Judge said.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: