Calling me “half-caste” is derogatory – Juliet Ibrahim

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has sounded a note of warning to people who refer to her as “half-caste,” asking them to accept her for who she is and not her skin colour.

Posting on her official Instagram page, the beautiful actress of mixed race posted: “I had a random conversation the other day with someone and it was appalling when he mentioned passively to me that he doesn’t see me as a black woman! He argued, you are not black enough. Your skin isn’t dark enough, your hair not kinky enough. And thus my siblings and I do not count you as black.

Now, this is exactly what we are fighting to correct among ourselves and the world at large. I am a black woman! When I’m abroad among the whites, I am classified and recognized as a black woman. However, right among us Africans, I’ll be referred to as a half-caste. This is the most derogatory term to describe a person of mixed race or mixed ethnicity.



We are referred to as mixed-race or multi-racial. Mixed race people are no less black than their dark-skinned counterparts. So, let’s all say NO to RACISM, TRIBALISM, COLORISM and SEGREGATION. Let’s teach and train our children to grow up and accept people for who they are and not by the colour of their skin.”

After her debut in 2005, Juliet Ibrahim, who is 33 years of age, has acted in several movies and is one of the most popular actresses in Africa.

VANGUARD

