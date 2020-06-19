Breaking News
BREAKING: EDO 2020: Governor Obaseki formally joins PDP

Obaseki Godwin

The much-awaited day finally came as Governor Godwin Obaseki formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his recent resignation from the All Progressives Congress.

He was received by the leadership of the party led by the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon Tony Aziegbemi.

He just arrived the state Secretariat of the PDP along 1st East Circular Road with many of his followers and appointees.

Below are videos of Obaseki declaring for PDP, tweeted by PDP and the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan:

Vanguard

