Bitter Leaf: Why you should take advantage of this herb

As the name implies, bitter leaf is a bitter herb/plant that it extracts, barks, and stems are used for culinary, and medical purposes. The leaf which is scientifically known as Vermonia Amygadalina, according to medical practitioners, has quite a number of benefits people should take advantage of.

Also known as onugbo by the Igbos, , shawaka by the Hausas, and ewuro by the Yorubas, the indegineous African species can be found growing wide along the edges of the agriculture field.

Interestingly, this leaf can grow and flourish anywhere, under any temperature. Medical researchers have proven bitterleaf to contain medicinal properties, which ranges from antimicrobial to decorative. More so, the herb contains the following nutrients:

Proteins

Fiber

Carbohydrates

Ascorbic acid

Carotenoid

Calcium

Iron

Phosphorus

Potassium

Sulphur

Sodium

Manganese

Copper

Zinc

Magnesium

Selenium

It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned medical values can be of great benefit to people of different ailments, when cooked for consumption or when juice is made out of it for drinking.

The things bitter leaf works for

According to Dr Sanusi Idowu of Prince and Princess Hospital, “bitterleaf is a natural gift from God just like honey, with high medicinal properties and some of its benefits, are, its ability to aid up metabolism in order to help one loose weight as a result of nutrients like zinc, iron, fiber, carbohydrate contained in it.”

Idowu said he always advises his patients with diabetes and piles to take a glass of bitter leaf water, at least once everyday.

The doctor explained that, applying bitter leaf juice to a part of one’s skin that is affected by rashes, eczema, ringworm or any other skin disease can be more effective than applying other things that can bring reactions to the body or make the affected part get worse instead of being cured.

Consumption of bitter leaf on a daily basis can help one in reducing his/her high sugar level, making it moderate and also repair his/her pancreas. It also helps one’s glucose content to be moderate.

Regular intake of bitter leaf helps to regulate the blood cholesterol level, which is a risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Similarly, the leaf can be consumed to treat fever, feverish condition, joint aches, different levels of intestinal complaints, stomach ache, as well as parasite induced disease like malaria.

As far as skin nourishment is concerned, bitter leaf helps in the buildup of the body, and at the same time, serve as cleaner, and toner for the uterus.

Also, amongst the many things bitter leaf works for, is protecting one against leech that transmits bilharziasis.

New bitter leaf consumption method

For thousands of years, Africans have used this herb to help with many diseases. Although most popularly found in African diet, bitter leaf has also traditionally been used in Africa for its medicinal properties now proven by modern day scientific and medical research institutes around the world like the University of Texas.

Bitter Leaf supplements can help maintain a healthy lifestyle. Nature Herbal Life’s bitter leaf capsule features unique extracts from the plant, and scientifically researched ingredients with high potency. The company’s supplement is made with natural bitter leaf herbs, gluten free, 100 % vegetarian, kosher. Each ingredient is sourced from the Tropical Region of Africa.

The amazing thing about taking bitter leaf in a Capsule form is that you get the highest concentration of bitter leaf health benefits in its raw and most effective form without the extreme bitter taste.

Medical researchers have expressed conviction that taking our bitter leaf capsule products, instead of drinking bitter leaf juice, or eating the leaf raw is the best and most effective way of getting all the medicinal benefits of the plant. The amazing thing about taking bitter leaf in a capsule form is that you get the highest concentration of bitter leaf in its raw and most effective form without the bitter taste.

Can traditional medicine in Africa guarantee economic reliefs?

It is of common knowledge that the use of medicinal plants, including bitter leaf, as a fundamental component of the African traditional healthcare system is the oldest of all therapeutic healthcare systems. In many parts of rural Africa, traditional healers prescribing medicinal plants are the most easily accessible and affordable health resource available to the local community and at times the only therapy that subsists.

For instance, at a time of distress that the whole world is battling a pandemic, African countries can leverage on their herbal resources to make earnings. Just like Madagascar demanded over N78 million from Nigeria, for the supply of coronavirus cure, other African countries can also cash in from sales of herbs.

Job creation feasible with herbs?

Herbal solutions can help in the creation of jobs in Nigeria, and Africa at large. As the country and continent struggles to survive with a crippling economy, Nature Herbal Life Director, Osayande Aghaze said herbs when deployed strategically can create jobs.

“Talking of job creation at a time of distress like this, herbal solutions can play significant roles in the economy of nations. Should a country consider being an exporter of herbal solutions alone, is a plus on the country’s economy.

“For instance, in Nigeria, according to the maiden report of COVID-19 impact monitoring survey recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on employment and income of Nigerians have been widespread. Thus, Nigerians are losing their jobs as both individuals and firms face undaunted challenges due to the snowballing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently ravaging the world economy.

“So, I believe if the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is seeking for a means to increase Nigeria’s revenue, and get it back to where it was before the novel infectious disease’s index case in the country, herbal solutions are the way forward,” Aghaze who also doubles as a Hollywood Nigerian-American Ceo/Film producer, stated this during a zoom interview.

While stating that Nature Herbal Life is currently seeking for more partnerships with research institutes in Africa, Aghaze made known that the company has approached different government parastatals to develop herbal products that can bring economic succor to Africans, and at the same time, create jobs for people.

