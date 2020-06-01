Arsenal, Man United consider move for Juventus winger

Arsenal and Manchester United are among a cluster of Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on want-away Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi, with the Italy international eyeing a move to the Premier League.
The 26-year-old has seen his first-team chances severely limited this season, following the arrival of ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, and the winger has contributed little when handed the opportunity, scoring only once in 24 appearances.
And La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Sarri’s lack of faith has led to Bernardeschi targeting a move away from Turin, more specifically to the Premier League. And fortunately for the discontent star, there are a number of English clubs keeping a close eye on his next movements.
Heading this list of potential suitors are Man Utd and Arsenal, while Chelsea are also mentioned as a possible home for the ex-Fiorentina star.
Arsenal appears to be the stand-out favourites to land their target, as they are known to be in the market for a forward to bolster their current attacking options.
Bernardeschi arrived at Juve in 2017, having left rivals Fiorentina for a fee of around €40m. But after showing early signs of promise, he has struggled to nail down a regular starting role, and his minutes have been reduced even further since Massimiliano Allegri’s departure at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.
