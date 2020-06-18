Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

There was anxiety in the polity, on Thursday, over the health of former Oyo State Governor and Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi.

The former governor, who had been ill for some time is said to be receiving medication in Lagos.

Following the anxiety over Ajimobi’s health, unconfirmed reports said his health deteriorated and he passed on last night.

However, Ajimobi’s Special Adviser on Communication, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, told Vanguard that the politician is alive.

Sources close to the politician said his death cannot be hidden.

“Senator Ajimobi is a Muslim. If he is dead, he must be buried within 24 hours and so his demise must be announced. He is alive,’’ they said.

Recall that Ajimobi had been on quarantine for over two weeks, battling COVID-19.

