Al-Mu’minaat warns parents against improper child training

The National Amirah, Al-Mu’minaat organisation, Hajia Nimatullah Abdulquadir has asked all women to take the upbringing of their male children seriously, adding that untrained children are on rampage in the society, violating the women in the nation.

Hajia Abdulquadir noted that the organisation is seriously worried about the increasing incidence of violent rape cases, calling it a rape of the nation itself.

She said “the raping and killing of girls and women is becoming a daily headline in our national news. Even religious houses are not spared. All parents with female children fear for the safety of their daughters. We are all guilty of this insanity going on. We all need to take a retrospect into how we might have contributed unconsciously to the evil Tsunami that is currently sweeping through our nation”.

Hajia Abdulquadir said the shaming and blaming of rape victims or survivors is dangerous, warning those who overtly or covertly seek to accuse victims of being responsible for their ordeal to desist from it immediately. “No woman deserves to be raped, and while Islam encourages decent dressing, accusing victims of being responsible for rape because of their dressing or being in particular places at the time of the crime is a great injustice”.

The law enforcement agents and lawyers must make sure that the law takes its cause on offending crimes. The Nigerian police must put their expertise into use to track down offenders. Looking for volunteered information is not enough; forensic audit and other modern means should be used to track perpetrators. Organisations, both civil and religious should educate their members.

Al-Mu’minaat also calls on The National Orientation Agency to rise up to educating the populace about this ugly trend and the need to protect the girl child.

While consoling all Nigerians who have lost their relatives to the global coronavirus pandemic, Al-Mu’minaat warned that the worst is not over, pleading with Nigerians not to pressurise the government into re-opening of all educational institutions, especially pre-tertiary institutions, noting that not all schools in the nation have the capacity to prevent the spread of the virus.

