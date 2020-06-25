Vanguard Logo

Again, Akwa Ibom Police command nab another pastor for rape

An illustration of a rape incident.

Restates commitment to prosecute sex offender

By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has once again arrested another clergy, one Prophet Nnamso Friday Jocab alias “Major Prophet Honesty Jesus” over alleged rape of a 16-yr-old girl.

Police Public Relations Officer, N-Nudam Fredricks, Chief Superintendent of Police,  who disclosed this said investigation revealed that the victim previously visited the so-called Prophet and General Overseer of “The Living Power of Zion Church”, situated at Ndue Eduo, Okon Eket, Eket local government for counseling and deliverance, but was given an appointment by the suspect to report back on 23rd June 2020 for “spiritual adoption”.

He said consequent upon the appointment, the victim visited the prophet on the scheduled date and that while she was in the prophet’s counseling room; the suspect administered an intoxicating liquid substance to the victim, and thereafter took advantage of the victim and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The Commissioner of Police is miffed at this barbaric act and warns sexual predators to desist forthwith or continue to face the wrath of the law, he said.

Vanguard

