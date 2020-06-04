AD ENOUGH: Adidas to end partnership with Mesut Ozil

Kindly Share This Story:

Adidas will end Mesut Ozil’s £22million sponsorship deal at the end of the season. The Arsenal midfielder’s current deal with the sportswear giant is set to expire in the summer.

But according to Bild, Adidas has decided against renewing his sponsorship contract. The source states that Ozil’s public image could have impacted the company’s decision.

He stepped down from international football in 2018 after accusing the German FA of racism. Ozil claimed he was hung out to dry after meeting up with Turkey president Recep Erdogan. The midfielder was accused of endorsing the 65-year-old politician’s bid for re-election.

He was also the victim of a terrifying moped robbery in July as he drove through North London. More recently, Ozil caused a stir with fans when he refused a 12.5 percent pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Bild have also claimed Adidas could have made the decision to ease the pressure on themselves financially. Ozil has been sponsored by the German firm since 2013, but the agreement is finally set to come to an end.

The 31-year-old is by far Arsenal’s highest-paid player on a whopping £350,000-per-week.

